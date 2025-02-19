Police Officers To Face Discilinary Action Over Escape Of Kidnap Suspects

Share

Some Police Officers attached to the Command”s Rapid Responds Squad (RRS) are to face disciplinary actions following the escape of two kidnap suspects linked to the death of Lawmaker representing Onitsha North 2 Constituency in Anambra State, Hon Justice Azuka.

It would be recalled that the kidnap suspects were arrested recently and took the Rapid Responds Squad to the second Niger Bridge were they dumped the decomposed body of the Lawmaker .

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects took the police to the home of their gang leader and on sighting the leader , security operatives jumped out of the vehicle to arrest the king pin only for the two suspects to flee from the strong hold of the police.

As at the time of this report there is no clue as to their whereabout and it is being suspected that there was an alleged compromise among the Police personnel as it could not be confirmed if they where on handcuffs.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga the command has intensified manhunt for the fleeing two suspects while the RRS personnel are to face disciplinary actions for negligence of duty.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD on receipt of the report today 18th February 2025 about the escape of the two suspects involved in the murder of Late Hon Justice Azuka, Member Representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

“He has consequently deployed both human, operational and intelligence assets of the Command for the re-arrest of the suspects and directed immediate disciplinary action against the Officers found wanton in this regard.

“Preliminary information reveals that following the confession of the criminal gang, two of the suspects assisting the Police Investigating Officers in an Operation to arrest the receiver and recover the Operational vehicles that the gang used in their deadly activities.

“During the onslaught operation by the Operatives, the suspect (the receiver) was arrested and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the unsuspecting members of the public were recovered.

“Unfortunately, the other two suspects fled the scene.

‘To this end, the CP assured that the Command is on the offensive against every criminal element in the State and that efforts are in top gear to ensure that the suspects are re-arrested and justice served.

“The arring Officers well also face disciplinary action if found culpable.”he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: