Police Officer To Face Disciplinary Action For Firing Gunshots At Ladipo Market

Lagos State Police Command has said a police officer who was seen in the viral video shooting sporadically into the air at the Ladipo Market area of the state will face disciplinary actions.

The state command who made this known through its spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, in a post on X on Wednesday said a new round of disciplinary measures has been imposed on the officer.

It would be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered the reopening of the market located in the Mushin local government area after it was shut for days over environmental and safety conditions.

Residents were in a joyous mood over the reopening of the market, and the police officer later identified as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, was seen firing shots into the air among the civilians.

Reacting to the development, the Police spokesperson promised to investigate the matter.

Using the micro-blogging platform X on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the individual has been identified as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, who is currently serving in the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

He added that the officer has been brought in to face appropriate disciplinary measures.

He also shared a picture of the officer and the viral video in question.

“The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.

“@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable,” Hundeyin wrote.

