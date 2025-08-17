Police Officer, Three Others Arrested For Armed Robbery, Extortion In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a police officer and three others for armed robbery and extortion in Benin City, Edo State.

The police gave the names of the suspects as Inspector Ojo Oloruntobi, Charles Onah, Joseph Ohis, and Enoma Agho.

They were alleged to be responsible for a string of robberies, extortions, and assaults against innocent residents in Benin City.

The State Command, in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moses Yamu, said “their arrest follows a viral video that surfaced recently, in which a man claimed he was abducted by men in police uniform, robbed of his phone and other belongings, and intimidated. In response to this alarming report, as well as other similar complaints, Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, ordered immediate action to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“Acting swiftly on this directive, operatives from the Ugbowo Surveillance Team intercepted the suspects on August 15, 2025.

“The group was found in possession of a silver Toyota Yaris and other items believed to be linked to their criminal activities. Among those arrested was a serving police officer, Inspector Ojo Oloruntobi, alongside three civilians: Charles Onah, Joseph Ohis, and Enoma Agho. The suspects are accused of working together to extort and harass members of the public across the city.”

He condemned the alleged conduct, describing it as disgraceful and criminal. “The arrested officer and his collaborators will face the full wrath of the law,” he declared, reaffirming the command’s firm stance against corruption and abuse of power.

“There will be no hiding place for rogue elements within the Force,” he concluded.