Police Officer Testifies In Court as Oak Homes CEO Faces Trial Over Alleged N152m Property Fraud

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Egho Amiebelomo, has testified before the Federal High Court in Lagos in the ongoing trial of Olukayode Olusanya, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Homes Limited, who is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, obtaining money under false pretences, and stealing.

The charges were brought against Olusanya and his real estate company by the Nigerian Police Force, following a complaint by a Nigerian-American engineer, Anthony Ugbebor.

The matter centers on a disputed N152 million payment made for two three-bedroom apartments at Oak Residence, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Testifying as the first prosecution witness, Amiebelomo said his investigation revealed that Olusanya, alongside Oak Homes’ Head of Sales and Marketing, Lynda Umeh, currently at large, allegedly conspired to defraud Ugbebor between November 8, 2017, and August 4, 2020.

Ugbebor was reportedly promised delivery of the apartments by February 28, 2019, but never received the property.

The defendants were arraigned on November 26, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Musa Kakaki, the judge ruled on the admissibility of documents tendered during the previous session on February 10.

The court admitted the complainant’s petition into evidence, marking it as Exhibit A, but rejected Olusanya’s alleged confessional statement.

The judge held that the prosecution failed to comply with Section 17(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act in obtaining the statement.

During his testimony, Amiebelomo said three additional witnesses, Mrs Kofo Coker, Mr Seye, and Mr Shuiabu, were interviewed during the investigation.

He confirmed they submitted key documents, including a payment receipt and an offer letter signed by Olusanya in 2017, which Ugbebor accepted.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, Adeleke Agboola (SAN), Amiebelomo confirmed that the petition was submitted to the police on December 27, 2023, and was referred to him on the same day.

He testified that the complainant provided a signed statement in his presence, though he admitted he lacked expertise in verifying signatures.

Amiebelomo stated he was unaware that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had previously investigated the same case.

He said he did not know Olusanya had reportedly refunded N110 million to the EFCC via bank draft and confirmed the defendant made no such disclosure during the police investigation.

He also claimed no knowledge of a pending civil suit — Suit No. LD447LMW/2023, filed at the Lagos State High Court, where an injunction had been issued against both the complainant and the EFCC.

According to Amiebelomo, his department was not served with the court order.

When asked by the defence whether the police should be handling what could be a civil matter, the prosecution objected.

Prosecuting counsel, M.A. Omo-Osagie cited legal precedents and Section 135 of the Evidence Act, arguing that civil transactions can still give rise to criminal liability. He urged the court to dismiss the defence’s objection.

Another defence lawyer, Mr Jude, questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.

However, Amiebelomo maintained that it was complete. He said his visit to the site revealed that the promised apartments were still under construction.

Pressed further, the officer testified that Olusanya claimed the deal could not be honoured because the original purchase price was no longer feasible due to rising costs.

Notably, he said Olusanya did not cite the COVID-19 pandemic or any sealing of the property by Lagos State authorities as factors for the delay.

Justice Kakaki adjourned the matter until July 8, 2025, for continuation of the trial.

