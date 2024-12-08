Share

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday night in Ozoro Community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, as a young boy was fatally shot by a police officer over possession of a knockout.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the police stormed the area and discovered the victim in possession of a knockout and when the officers attempted to arrest him, the boy resisted and tried to flee.

In an attempt to stop him, one of the policemen opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The Initiative for Social Rights Concerns and Advancement (ISRCA) has strongly condemned the killing, describing it as a case of unprofessional conduct by the police.

READ ALSO:

In a statement made available to newsmen, ISRCA National Coordinator Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen called for calm among the indigenes of Ozoro Community and urged the police to ensure justice is served.

“I condemn in strong terms the unprofessional conduct of the police operative alleged to have perpetrated the act.

“I sympathize with the family of the young boy. The incident underscores the urgent need for thorough investigation and accountability,” Agberen stated.

The group further appealed to citizens to remain civil in their interactions with armed officers while urging the Delta State Police Command to bring the erring officer to justice.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a WhatsApp message to journalists.

He revealed that the officer involved in the shooting has been identified and detained.

“The policeman has been identified and detained,” Edafe stated, adding that the Delta State Commissioner of Police has assured the victim’s family of a thorough investigation and justice.

Share

Please follow and like us: