Police Officer, Scavenger Die In Lagos Road Accident

A police officer and a scavenger were killed yesterday in a road traffic accident at Ilubirin, Simpson, on Lagos Island.

LASTMA spokesman Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the incident, describing it as a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving on Lagos roads.

Preliminary investiga- tions indicate that a Toyota Camry with registration number MUS 885 JA, reportedly travelling at excessive speed, lost control, veered off its lane, and struck both victims, who died instantly.

LASTMA officers quickly secured the scene to prevent further accidents, and the driver, who allegedly attempted to flee, was appre- hended and handed over to the Adeniji Adele Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

The damaged vehicle was later evacuated to restore traffic flow. General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, visited the scene, offering condolences to the families of the deceased.

He urged motorists to comply with approved speed limits, highlighting that speed violations remain a leading cause of preventable deaths, and reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to ongoing road safety education.