Police Officer Returns N2.6m Mistakenly Transferred To His Account

A police officer in Borno State, Mohammad Muhammad, has been widely commended for returning N2.6 million mistakenly transferred into his bank account by a customer of a fintech company.

The commendation followed a Facebook post on Friday by Bello Jafar, who praised the officer for what he described as a rare display of honesty and integrity. According to Jafar, Muhammad, a police officer and customer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), received the money in error from a Moniepoint customer, but took immediate steps to ensure it was returned to the rightful owner.

“I would like to formally express my appreciation for Mohammad Alhaji Muhammad, a loyal customer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and a police officer of exceptional integrity,” Jafar wrote. He explained that instead of ignoring the unexpected credit alert, the officer made deliberate efforts to trace the source of the transfer and identify the beneficiary bank. “Mr Mohammad received an erroneous trans- fer from a Moniepoint customer.

Rather than ignoring the issue, he made deliberate efforts to identify the beneficia- ry bank and ensured that the funds were fully returned to the rightful owner,” Jafar stated.

Describing the act as a reflection of strong moral values and professional discipline, Jafar said the officer’s conduct exemplified the core values expected of law enforcement personnel. “This action clearly demonstrates a rare level of honesty, responsibility, and moral discipline.

His conduct reflects the true values expected of a police officer and serves as an example worthy of recognition and commendation,” he added. He further noted that such actions could help rebuild public confidence in the police.

“Acts like this strengthen public trust and highlight the importance of integrity in both professional and personal life,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command also acknowledged the development. The Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, yesterday shared a transaction receipt confirming the refund of N2,618,720. The receipt was posted with the caption: “Police Officer Commended For Returning N2.6 Million From Erroneous Transfer.”

The commendation comes amid ongoing efforts by the Borno State Police Command to promote professionalism among its officers.

In a recent Facebook post titled “Enhancing professionalism: Borno State Police Command conducted training for officers at divisional headquarters in Maiduguri,” the command said the training was aimed at strengthening professionalism and respect for human rights.