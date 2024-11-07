Police Officer Died In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

Share

On Thursday, a police officer riding a motorcycle met his death after a truck collided with several other vehicles along the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The tragic news which was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the officer was trapped under one of the vehicles following multiple collisions involving three vehicles.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the casualty happened when the truck collided with a bus while in motion.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to swerve off the road and fall onto another bus parked by the roadside.

He identified the victim as an officer attached to the Mopol 20 Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene, it discovered a Volvo truck, registration number FKJ 484 YA, laden with goods heading towards Arepo, a Toyota Hiace bus, registration number BWR 371 XC, and a Mercedes bus, registration number unknown, were involved in the accident.

“Investigations conducted by the LRT revealed that the truck crashed into a Mercedes Benz bus while in motion, swerved off the road, and fell uncontrollably onto a Toyota Hiace bus parked by the roadside.

“A police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division, manoeuvring his way back to the office on his motorcycle, got trapped by the incident and died instantly”

“The body was extricated using the agency’s heavy-duty equipment, the Super Metro, bagged, and taken to Ojodu Police Station for further processing.” the statement partly reads

The accident caused heavy gridlock along the route as motorists were stranded for several hours.

