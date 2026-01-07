Police Officer, 5 Villagers Killed, Another Officer, 10 Others Abducted In Zamfara, Firearms Seized

A police officer, along with five villagers was killed and another abducted, along with 10 villagers, after bandits attacked Farin Ruwa Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, seizing serviceable firearms in the process.

Sources told Zagazola Makama that the corpse of ASP Samaila Sule, along with five villagers, was recovered at the scene following the attack reported earlier on Sunday.

The sources said the officer’s AK-47 rifle, and 30 rounds of live ammunition, was carted away by the attackers.

Insp. Aliyu Ibrahim, also abducted with his AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds, remains missing, along with 10 villagers who were taken during the incident. Efforts are ongoing to trace the missing officer and civilians, as well as to recover the stolen firearms.