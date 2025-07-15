Police Officer, 3 CJTF Members Killed In Zamfara Bandit Attack

A deadly bandit attack in Gwarin Ganuwa village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has claimed the lives of a police inspector and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, around 5:30 a.m., when heavily armed bandits launched an assault on a Police Mobile Force (PMF), based where operatives under Operation Restore Peace were stationed alongside CJTF personnel to protect the community.

The security team responded swiftly and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun duel, successfully repelling the attempt to overrun the area.

However, the clash resulted in the death of Inspector Abubakar Mohammed, whose service AK-47 rifle was reportedly taken by the assailants. Three CJTF members also lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire.

Security sources confirmed that reinforcements have been deployed to the area to recover the stolen weapon and pursue the fleeing bandits.