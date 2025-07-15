Police, NSCDC Deploy Personnel Ahead Of Buhari’s Burial

Ahead of the burial of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina State Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies led by the AIG Zone 14 Katsina, deployed adequate security measures in Daura town and across the command.

The State Police Commissioner, Bello Shehu, who stated this, also extended deepest condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, the family, friends, and the entire nation on the passing of the former president.

Similarly, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Aminu Datti, declared the deployment of 2,807 operatives ahead of the burial of the former president.

Commandant Datti made this announcement at a brief meeting with senior management staff of the command earlier on Monday at the State Command Headquarters, Katsina.

The CG also ordered adequate security deployment to ensure safety and security before, during, and after the burial.

READ ALSO

He stressed certain operational strategies to include intensive surveillance, gathering credible intelligence, community engagement, collaboration, and synergy with other security agencies, among others.

According to him, relevant departments, units, and special forces were detailed and deployed to ensure adequate security in this period of grief.

Also, strategic deployment of personnel was done in Daura, the hometown of the late president; the Umar Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina; the palaces of Their Royal Highnesses, the Emir of Katsina and the Emir of Daura; as well as other sensitive areas of the state.

Both covert and overt personnel in all the 34 LGAs of the state were charged with adequate protection of all facilities belonging to the LGAs, the State, and the Federal Government.