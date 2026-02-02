Police, NSCDC Arrest 21 Suspected Illegal Miners In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 21 individuals suspected of involvement in illegal mining activities during a targeted operation in Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area, and Kaya Village, Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The raid, carried out on January 31, was a joint effort by the Zamfara State Police Command, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Federal Min- istry of Mines and Minerals Development.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, officers from the Anti-Illegal Mining Unit, Tactical Unit, and Bomb Disposal Unit led the operation to dislodge groups engaged in persistent illegal mining in the area. “The operation was successfully executed, resulting in the arrest of 21 suspected illegal miners,” the statement said.

“The suspects are currently under investigation at the Taskforce on Illegal Mining Unit. Further updates will be provided in due course.” Authorities said the operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining and en- force regulations across the state.