Police Neutralizes Two Suspected Kidnappers In Edo

The Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, on Wednesday said its operatives neutralised two suspected kidnappers in a gun duel in Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area, on September 30.

Yamu, who stated this in a statement, noted that the suspects escaped with varying degrees of injury, while guns and mobile phones were recovered from the scene.

He said, “On 30th September, 2025, at about 09:50hrs, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Amedokhian Tactical Division, in synergy with local Hunters and the Vigilante group, led by SP Peter Ogah, embarked on a bush combing operation along the railway track leading to Ubiaja in Esan South East Local Government Area.

“During the operation, the team encountered a gang of suspected kidnappers who opened fire on the operatives. In the ensuing gun duel, two of the suspects were neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

“One AK-47 rifle with breech number 4148, 33 rounds of live ammunition, and two mobile phones were recovered at the scene. The neutralised suspects were immediately taken to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.”

Yamu also said that on the same date, operatives of the same Tactical Division recovered an English-made double-barreled shotgun with breech number 03273286 and two live cartridges in the forest around Idumogun Community in Ukoni area of Esan South East LGA during a bush combing operation.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the gallantry of the operatives, hunters, and vigilante groups for their swift response and synergy in combating crime.

Agbonika assured members of the public that the Command remains resolute in its commitment to rid the State of criminal elements.

He urged members of the public to support the command’s Community Safety Partnership initiative and informal policing efforts in ensuring a safer Edo State.