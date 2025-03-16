Police Neutralize Kidnappers, Rescue Four Victims In Abia

Share

Men of the special tactical team of the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have neutralized six kidnap suspects who engaged them in a gun battle, rescuing four victims in Abia State.

Presenting the rescued victims to Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, narrated that on March 9, four men were kidnapped along New Umuahia Road in Obingwa LGA and taken to an unknown destination.

But the tactical team swung into action “with the use of the technology we have, which is also what you (Governor Otti) have assisted us with and in so doing, we have been on their trail and by the grace of God, we were able to track them to the Osisioma area.

“In the exchange of gunfire that ensued, six of the kidnappers were neutralized, and some escaped with bullet injuries.

“The Police are still searching for them, and I can assure the public that they must be apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.”

The CP listed the exhibits recovered from the scene to include two AK-47s, six magazines, and 32 rounds of ammunition.

He attributed the achievements recorded so far by the Police in securing the State to Governor Otti’s continuous support to security agencies.

Governor Otti, while commending the men of the tactical team, vowed to commit more resources, including upgrade of technology to securing lives and property of the people.

“There have been a lot of operations left, right and center, but the way this happened gave us a lot of worry, and I want to congratulate the CP and his team for doing the needful and getting our citizens who were kidnapped a few days ago back in one piece.

“We want to thank God that none of them was wounded because in the exchange of fire, anything could have happened. We thank God that they were all rescued alive and healthy,” Otti stated.

“I want to thank all of you and reassure Abians and investors that Abia State will continue to be safe for residents and everyone who wants to live or do business in the State.

“For us in Abia, security is critical. I had said time and time again that we would not yield an inch of Abia to criminals. I thank God that the (Police) are also very willing and able to use technology, which has helped in enforcing law and order here.

“We will continue to upgrade the technology, I know in no distant future, we will have a command and control centre here in the State capital, “Otti said.

He also ordered the demolition of the bungalow in Osokwa, Osisioma LGA, which the kidnappers used and the owner of the house was arrested and prosecuted.

“I will also instruct the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to invite the traditional ruler of the area where the kidnappers operated from and had a safe haven for a chat and questioning because it is strange that no one reported such movement in such small community to the law enforcement agencies.”

In an interview, one of the kidnapped victims (name withheld) narrated their ordeals, saying that on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at about 8 pm when they were going to drop one of their friends around Osusu Amaukwa village in Obingwa LGA, the kidnappers numbering about four, who had already abducted someone and his vehicle overtook their vehicle and kidnapped three of them at gun point and drove to them an unknown destination.

He said that they were in the kidnappers’ den from that Sunday to Friday, March 14, after they seized their phones and forced them to make transfers, but they were eventually rescued without paying any ransom.

“We were kept in a room without any ventilation; a very small room. There was no window. We were there for about five days. So, they collected the phone numbers of our family members whom they were contacting to get ransom.

“On Friday afternoon, after we had prayed, we heard gunshots. That was when the Nigeria Police came for our rescue. They exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers, and by the special grace of God, they rescued and saved us unharmed.

“They (the police) broke the door where the kidnappers kept us and brought us out of the place,” he narrated.

The victim further said they were hearing the voices of people, including children around the house where they were kept and even heard the sound of a carpenter’s hammer in the next room on Wednesday night.

He thanked the Governor and the Police for the professional operation and the deployment of technology to track and rescue them unharmed.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

