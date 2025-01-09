Police Neutralize 3 Kidnappers, Rescue Victims, Recover Arms 

Share

The Nigeria Police Force has intensified its efforts to curb kidnapping across the country, achieving significant successes in Benue, Nasarawa, and Bayelsa States through coordinated operations.

On December 31, 2024, operatives from the Vandiekya Divisional Headquarters in Benue State neutralized three kidnappers during a daring rescue mission.

Acting on a distress call about the abduction of one Tor Gajir in Kwande Local Government Area, the police apprehended a suspect, Desmond Ahar, who led them to the kidnappers’ hideout in Adikpo.

The confrontation resulted in the rescue of the victim unhurt and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, six loaded magazines, and several rounds of live ammunition.

In a similar operation in Nasarawa State on December 28, 2024, police operatives discovered an abandoned Sienna vehicle along the Keffi-Kaduna Highway near Angwan Wayo Village.

Following the trail, they successfully rescued two hostages, unharmed, from their captors.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers responsible for the incident.

On January 7, 2025, in Bayelsa State, police intercepted a suspected arms trafficker, Usman Mohammed, en route to Rivers State.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a cache of dangerous weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, a Type 09 AR rifle, four magazines, and 120 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and investigations are underway to uncover the scope of his operations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the officers involved in these operations for their courage and dedication to duty.

He reaffirmed the Police Force’s commitment to maintaining internal security and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement.

