Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday shot dead a suspected highway kidnapper who mounted road block along the Nasarawa-EggonAkwanga Highway in an attempt to attack motorists.

The suspect, linked to multiple kidnap incidents was neutralised during an exchange of gunfire during kidnapping attempt.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, in the Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, explained that a patrol team attached to the Nasarawa Eggon Division on routine patrol along the Nasarawa- Eggon-Akwanga highway, discovered that some armed young men barricaded the road with stones near Rice Mill, Nasarawa Eggon with the intention of attacking un- suspecting motorists.

He stated that upon sighting the patrol team, the hoodlums opened fire prompting the police to engage them in a gun duel, during which one of them was neutralised, while others escaped through the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

According to him, the injured suspect was immediately taken to a medical facility where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The police image maker, disclosed that the suspect was later identified as Auta Habu of Ruga (Fulani settlement) at Gidan Waya in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, who investigation revealed has been linked to several criminal activities.