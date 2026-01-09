Police Neutralise Notorious Armed Bandits In Benue, Arrest 8 Suspected Cultists, Recover Arms

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of a notorious armed bandit in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bandit, identified as Terkaa Samuel ‘M’, from Jandekyula in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, was neutralised at Zaki-Biam, headquarters of the local government through credible intelligence while planning to kidnap a hotelier within the area.

The Command, in a statement by its spokesperson, Udeme Edet said, the incident occured on Wednesday at about 11:43 hours, when it received intelligence that a group of armed bandits had been sighted around Channel Two, Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area.

“Acting swiftly on the information, a patrol team attached to Ukum Division was immediately deployed to the location. Upon sighting the police operatives, the bandits opened fire. The patrol team responded with superior firepower, during which one of the bandits sustained fatal gunshot injuries”.

Udeme said during the operation, one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, two rounds of live 9mm ammunition, one bag containing charms were recovered from the suspects, adding that the injured bandit was rushed to General Hospital, Zaki-Biam, where he was confirmed dead by the attending medical doctor.

The PPRO disclosed that, “additional patrol and tactical teams had been deployed to the surrounding areas to trace and arrest the fleeing bandits who escaped with possible gunshot injuries.

He further informed of the arrest of seven suspected cultists and the recovery of arms and dangerous weapons same day by men of the Command after a violent clash.