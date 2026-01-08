Police Neutralise Notorious Armed Bandit In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a notorious armed bandit in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The bandit, identified as Terkaa Samuel (M) from Jandekyula, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, was neutralised in Zaki-Biam, the headquarters of Ukum LGA, following credible intelligence that he was planning to kidnap a hotelier in the area.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Udeme Edet, the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 11:43 a.m., when the police received intelligence that a group of armed bandits had been sighted around Channel Two, Zaki-Biam.

“Acting swiftly on the information, a patrol team attached to Ukum Division was immediately deployed to the location. Upon sighting the police operatives, the bandits opened fire. The patrol team responded with superior firepower, during which one of the bandits sustained fatal gunshot injuries,” the statement said.

Edet disclosed that during the operation, one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, two rounds of live 9mm ammunition, and one bag containing charms were recovered from the suspect.

She added that the injured bandit was rushed to the General Hospital, Zaki-Biam, where he was confirmed dead by the attending medical doctor.

The Police Public Relations Officer further revealed that additional patrol and tactical teams have been deployed to surrounding areas to track and arrest other bandits who escaped, possibly with gunshot injuries.

On the same day, the Command also arrested seven suspected cultists and recovered arms and dangerous weapons following a violent clash between rival cult groups.

According to Edet, the confrontation between the ‘Red’ and ‘Black’ cult groups resulted in the death of two males, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The suspects arrested in connection with the incident include Mvaater Adebo (M), Pineter Akurayati (M), Daniel Ese (M), Samuel Kwaghzer (M), Isaac Iorapul (M), Terungwa Tertese (M), Aondonenge Aper (M), and Ternenge Aondokura (M).

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally fabricated pistol, one expended cartridge, two axes, and two machetes. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects involved in the cult-related violence.

Reacting to the incidents, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, reassured residents of the state of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

He also urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and detection.