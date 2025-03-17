Police Neutralise 6 Kidnappers, Rescue 4 Victims In Abia

Share

Men of the special tactical team of the Abia State Police Command have neutralised six kidnap suspects who engaged them in a gun battle, as they rescued four victims.

Presenting the rescued victims to Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, stated that on March 9, four men were kidnapped along New Umuahia Road in Obingwa LGA and taken to an unknown destination.

But the tactical team swung into action, “with the use of the technology we have, which is also what you (Gov. Otti) have assisted us with and in so doing, we have been on their trail and by the grace of God, we were able to track them to Osisioma area.

“In the exchange of gun fire that ensued, six of the kidnappers were neutralised and some escaped with bullet injuries. The Police are still searching for them and I can assure the public that they must be apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.”

The CP listed the exhibits recovered from the scene to include, two AK-47, six magazines, and 32 rounds of ammunition. He attributed the achievements recorded so far by the police in securing the state to Governor Otti’s continuous support to security agencies.

while commending the gallantry of the men of the tactical team, Governor Otti vowed to commit more resources, including upgrade of technology to securing lives and property of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

