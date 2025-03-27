Police Neutralise 5 Kidnap Suspects In Delta

Share

The Delta State Police Command said it has neutralised five persons suspected to be members of a kidnap syndicate in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen in Warri yesterday. Edafe said that the suspects were neutralised on Friday during a gun duel with operatives of CP-Special Assignment Team (CPSAT).

He said that the incident occurred inside the Uwiamughe Forest in Ughelli North Local Government Area. Edafe said that the CPSAT was led in the operation by ASP Julius Robinson, following a credible information.

“Acting on credible information, the police team trailed and arrested leader of a kidnapping syndicate at DSC roundabout in Warri. “The arrest and interrogation of the suspect led to the arrest of two other suspects at Otovwodo park in Ughelli,” he said.

Edafe said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly responsible for series of kidnapping and armed robbery in Uwiamughe, Otu-Jeremi, Warri, Ughelli, and environs.

“Acting on the strength of their confessions, the suspects led the operatives to Uwaimughe forest where they hide their weapons.

“Upon exit from the forest, some hoodlums suspected to be members of the syndicate engaged the police in a gun duel,” he said.

