Police Neutralise 4 Kidnap Suspects In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has neutralised four kidnap suspects and recovered weapons during a shootout in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were neutralised on March 9, during a gun duel with the operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CPSAT) of the command.

He said that the incident happened in the bush within the neigh – bourhood of the Railway line in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Edafe explained that one of the suspects was arrested while seeking to buy AK-47 riffle. The suspect, during interrogation, revealed the location where the rifle was hidden.

“The operatives stormed the bush where the gang upon sighting the police operatives, engaged the team in a fierce gun duel.

“In the process, four suspected kidnappers sustained serious gun – shot injuries. “The injured suspects were taken to the General Hospital, Ughelli for treatment but were later confirmed dead by the Doctor,” he said.

Edafe said that the corpses had been deposited at the hospital morgue. He said that one AK-47 rifle and one magazine were recovered, adding that effort was on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

