Police Neutralise 2 Suspected IPOB/ ESN Sub-Commanders In Imo

T wo suspected sub-commanders of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network, IPOB/ESN, have been killed during a policeled clearance operation in forest hideouts across Amaocha Afara, Umunoha, and Ifakala in Mbaitoli and Njaba Local Government Ar- eas of Imo State.

A counter-insurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, made this known in a post via its official X handle yesterday Makama stated that the operation, conducted late on February 24, was carried out by tactical teams of the Imo State Police Command following actionable intelligence.

According to the source, on sighting the police operatives, the terrorists engaged in a gun battle, resulting in the death of two subcommanders identified as alias “Minute,” from Ebonyi State, and alias “Nwaotu,” from Mkpoku in Mbaitoli LGA.

It added that police recovered two automatic pump-action guns, nine live cartridges, six spent cartridges, and a walkie-talkie from the scene, stating that the remaining members of the group fled with varying degrees of injuries.

“The authorities confirmed that no police personnel were harmed during the operation, while efforts continue to track and apprehend the fleeing terrorists. “The clearance exercise forms part of the Imo State Police Command’s ongoing campaign to dismantle IPOB/ESN networks in the state,” it said.