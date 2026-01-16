Police Neutralise 2 Attackers Of Ngige’s Convoy In Gun Battle

The police in Anambra State have confirmed that they have killed two criminals linked to an attack on the convoy of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in a gun battle and arrested others.

The command termed the development a major operational breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and property.

Spokesperson for the command, Tochukwu Ikenga, made this disclosure yesterday, saying that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Awkuzu, acting on credible intelligence, laid an ambush on a five-man gang at the Enugwu Agidi junction.

According to him, the suspects, believed to be armed robbers and cultists with links to a proscribed secessionist group, engaged the operatives in a gun battle upon sighting them.

“During the exchange, which lasted about two hours, two of the armed suspects sustained fatal gunshot injuries, while three others escaped with varying degrees of injuries,” the PPRO stated.

The police mouthpiece further stated that the operatives recovered one T.06 rifle, two pump-action guns, 24 rounds of T.06 ammunition, 15 live cartridges, assorted criminal charms, a cult red beret, and a black Toyota Highlander vehicle.