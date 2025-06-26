Police Neutralise 2 Armed Robbers, Arrest 2 In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have neutralised two armed robbers and nabbed two suspects in connection with a robbery incident that occurred in Gashash Estate, Barnawa, yesterday.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna yesterday, said the police received a distress call at around 3:10 am, reporting that eight armed hoodlums had invaded the compound, armed with locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons, stealing valuables such as phones, laptops, wristwatches, gaming consoles, and jewelries.

“Upon receipt of the call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) , Barnawa Division, immediately mobilised patrol teams in conjunction with DPO Kakuri, Sabon Tasha and detachment of gallant military personnel from the 312 Artillery Regiment, Kalapanzi and swiftly proceeded to the scene.

“After a strategic pursuit, the suspects were tracked down to Makera Main Road in Kakuri. “On sighting the security operatives, the robbers engaged them in a fierce gun dual.

In the process two of the armed robbers were neutralised while two others were arrested. “The operatives recovered one locally made pistol, ammunitions and several dangerous weapons in their possession,” he said.

Hassan said further search and investigation led to the recovery of stolen items which included seven mobile phones, three wrist watches, two laptops, two PlayStation gaming consoles and Assorted jewelries.

The command’s spokesman added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang. He said as a result of the unfortunate incident, one police officer was wounded and is currently receiving treatment at the police clinic.