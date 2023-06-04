New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
Police Nabs Two Tricycle Passengers With Gun, Cartridge In Delta

Two tricycle passengers with one locally made cut-to-size gun and four cartridges were arrested by the Police operatives attached to Ekpan Police Station in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State during stop-and-search duty.

New Telegraph reports that the Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the report in a statement signed and made available to newsmen.

He said the police operatives intercepted a tricycle carrying four occupants.

According to DSP Edafe: “One of the passengers jumped and escaped; when the tricycle was searched, one locally made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered.

“His other two accomplices, namely Ogheneovo Abednego, 17, and Chidi Okpanachi, 31, were arrested, though they claimed the gun belonged to their friend who escaped.”

Edafe said detectives are continuing the investigation of the case.

