Police Nabs Suspect, Rescue Five Abducted Children In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said that it rescued five children unhurt who were stolen by an unknown person from their parents in Mbiakpan Ikot Idim village, Obio Ibiono, in Ibiono Ibom LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, disclosed this in a press briefing issued in Uyo, adding that the suspect had been apprehended.

He said the command on Nov. 14 received a distress call from a woman, who reported that five of her children had been taken away by an unknown man on a motorcycle.

“The Command’s operatives immediately swung into action in the company of villagers from Mbiakpan Ikot Idim and Obio Ibiono. The suspect was given a hot chase and arrested at Obio Ibiono. The five children were rescued unhurt and reunited with their parents.

“The motorcycle used by the suspect in committing the crime was recovered,” Eribo said.

The CP also said that on Nov. 27 at about 1940 hrs, operatives of the command, while on patrol along Ikot Ekpene/Uyo Highway, received a distress call from a woman that some armed men attempted to kidnap her husband.

He said that the operatives on patrol swung into action on receiving the information and on getting to the scene, the armed assailants opened fire in a bid to escape, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the police and the assailants.

He added that during the gun duel, one suspect was neutralised and others escaped the scene on a motorcycle.

“The following items were recovered from the scene; one cut-to-size AK-47 rifle, four rounds of ammunition, one empty shell, one bag containing substances suspected to be charms and one business card bearing the name of a certain individual,” he said.

Eribo at the briefing added that the command based on intelligence stormed a gun factory arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered arms and equipment used in manufacturers’ guns.

“Based on credible information at the Command’s disposal, operatives stormed a gun-making factory where firearms of various makes were fabricated and sold to criminals.

“During the operation, one male suspect was arrested, while his father and his brothers, who jointly run the business, fled.

“The following items were recovered; seven newly made single-barrel guns, five newly made double-barrel guns, one special steel double-trigger pistol and one broken single-barrel gun,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police said that all the suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded.

He assured Akwa Ibom residents that the command will continue to intensify its efforts against crime and stand firm in its duty to protect lives and property

