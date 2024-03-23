Police Nabs Ex-Convict, Two Others For Motorcycle Theft In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has said that three criminals, an ex-convict, who was pardoned in 2020, and two others who are currently free on bail; for suspected crimes including theft of a motorcycle and criminal conspiracy.

The arrest was revealed in a statement issued that the Command Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakili, provided to the media late on Friday.

According to reports, the culprits were taken into custody on March 15, 2024, following a tip that the police received about the theft of a motorbike in the Gidan Ruwa district of Bauchi State that was valued at N400,000.

The statement promptly disclosed that agents from the Metropolitan Area Command commenced an inquiry into the issue.

The statement further stated that following an inquiry, on March 22, 2024, the three primary suspects—Yusuf Adamu (Dan Sarki), 30, Mohammed Sanusi, 20, and Masa’ud Ibrahim, 20—were apprehended.

The statement claims that during questioning, the suspects admitted to unlocking the motorcycle’s ignition with a fake metal object known as “Kati or Chori.”

They allegedly acknowledged that they had sold the stolen motorcycle for N100,000.

The manufactured metal object, N9,000, and the stolen motorcycle were among the exhibits retrieved from the suspects.

The statement also revealed that the suspects allegedly divided the N100,000 earnings among themselves, using a portion of the funds to book a night’s stay at a hotel in Bauchi and buy drugs for their girlfriends.

Additionally, it was disclosed that one of the arrested suspects had previously been found guilty of cheating and breach of trust but had received a state pardon in 2022, while two of the other suspects were already out on bond for comparable offences.

After the investigation is over, the suspects will be charged in court and will be subject to the full force of the law.