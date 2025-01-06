Police Nab Woman Who Abandoned Day-Old Baby In Abuja

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has detained a woman for allegedly abandoning her day old baby along a bush path in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. She said the abandoned one-day-old baby was recovered and rescued along a bush path near Crush Rock, behind an uncompleted Red Bricks Market in Mpape area.

Adeh said the recovery of the baby by operatives from Mpape Division’s Juvenile and Women Care Section (JWC) on Jan. 3, followed a distress call that a baby was found wrapped in a cloth.

According to her, upon getting to the scene, the operatives promptly rescued and took the baby to Mpape Primary Health Care Center, where medical evaluation confirmed that that baby is in stable condition.

She said the baby’s mother was arrested and detained fol – lowing a tip off from the community, adding that, she had confessed to abandoning the baby during interrogation.

The police spokesperson said the mother cited her inability to care for the child after her husband’s abandonment of her as reason for the act.

Adeh expressed the command’s dissatisfaction and condemnation of act of child abandonment and pledged commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of society.

