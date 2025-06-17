Police Nab Woman, Accomplice Over Alleged Gun-Running In Delta

Share

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a woman and her accomplice over alleged case of gunrunning in Okpanam community, near Asaba.

Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba yesterday said that the suspects were nabbed last Friday during a sting operation by operatives of the Command’s Special Assignment Team.

“At about 1600hrs of 13/6/2025, operatives of the Commissioner of Police’s special assignment team embarked on a sting operation at Okpanam community, near Asaba, the state capital.

“During the operation, the team effected the arrest of one Ekene Chioma, (f), a 36 years old native of IsseleUku community and one Okafor Jonathan (m), an 18 year old native of Onicha Ugbo community both in Aniocha North LGA of Delta State.

“Upon search, two English Single Barrell guns and one hundred and ten live cartridges were recovered from the suspects,” he stated.

Edafe, said that police preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were suspected of being involved in the business of gun running. He said the suspects and the exhibits recovered were taken into custody while investigation is ongoing.

