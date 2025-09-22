Police Nab Two Suspects Link To Lil Kesh’s Attack

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, Adewole admitted to storming Lil Kesh’s Lagos residence at Bera Estate, Chevron on August 19, 2025, where the artist was left with a deep neck wound in what police described as an attempted murder.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during the assault, Adewole forced Lil Kesh to transfer ₦2.12 million from his bank account before fleeing the scene.

“The Kano State Police Command has achieved a significant breakthrough in a recent case of armed robbery and attempted murder, thanks to its robust intelligence and community collaboration,” the statement from the Police read.

The statement added that the arrest was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to strengthen intelligence operations and restrict violent crime.

The suspects have since been transferred to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigations and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, praised the operatives for their swift response and thanked the public for their cooperation.