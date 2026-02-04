Police Nab Two Suspects, Foil Kidnapping Attempt In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two men suspected to be members of a kidnapping syndicate and thwarted another attempted abduction along the Auchi–Igarra axis of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, the arrests were made during routine patrols conducted by operatives of the Igarra Area Command on the Auchi–Igarra Highway.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command has recorded significant successes in the fight against kidnapping through proactive patrols and sustained intelligence-led operations in Igarra and its environs, in line with the crime-fighting strategies of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc.”

It explained that on 28 January 2026 at about 13:30 hours, police officers stationed at a traditional nipping point along the highway apprehended two suspects identified as Muhammed Muamadu Haru, aged 35, and Abubakar Muhammed Haruna, aged 25.

The police noted that “The suspects were identified by a vigilante member, as members of a kidnapping syndicate during an exchange of fire in one of the joint Bush Combing rescue operations.”

Following their identification, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee into the surrounding bush but were intercepted and arrested by the operatives. Police said investigations into the case are ongoing.

In a separate incident, the command disclosed that another kidnapping attempt was foiled on Monday, 2 February 2026, at about 17:00 hours, when a motorcycle patrol team from the Igarra Area Command intercepted suspected kidnappers along the Auchi–Igarra Express Road.

The statement revealed that the suspects, numbering three, fled into the forest after a pursuit by the police, abandoning items believed to be intended for criminal activities.

These included food supplies, mobile phones, jack knives and other personal belongings. Police said sustained bush-combing operations are underway to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police commended the officers involved for what he described as their alertness and professionalism, while reassuring residents of the command’s determination to eliminate criminal activities across the state.

The police further urged members of the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police station or through established emergency channels.