Police Nab Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Rivers Community

Rivers State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects at Odani junction in Eleme Local Government Area after they robbed a victim who rushed to the police and laid a complaint.

The suspects, according to the commissioner of police, CP Tunji Disu, said that they were arrested by the men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit who carried out stop-and-search operations and placed the area under tight surveillance.

The suspects are Mr Azubuike Orji, aged 27, a native of Arochukwu in Abia State, and Mr Anthony Augustine, aged 22.

Items recovered from the suspected armed robbers include locally made pistols, an iPhone XX, packs of marijuana and POS machines.

The CP also said that the police discovered a brothel used by Mr Anthony Augustine as hideouts for their criminal activities, noting that investigations are still ongoing as the police seek to arrest other members of the syndicate.

Disu urged residents of the state to promptly report crime as it happens to enable the police to apprehend criminals and nip crime in the bud, warning the public against buying used items, especially phones, regardless of how cheap they are to avoid problems.

He advised the youth to desist from getting rich quickly through dubious means in order to avoid being at the mercy of the law when caught.