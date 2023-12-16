Police Nab Two Over Missing Baby In Ondo

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ondo State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami has disclosed that two persons have been arrested for the disappearance of a newborn baby in Isua of Akoko South-West Local Government of the State.

According to Odunlami, the suspects are Akinjise Ifeoluwa, a native doctor and Oyewole Margaret, the grandmother of the missing baby.

Speaking on the arrest, the police image maker said while the mother of the victim was unconscious, the baby and his placenta could not be found.

“On December 1, 2023, a case of suspected murder was reported at Isua division that one Oyewale Oluwaseun who just gave birth couldn’t give a satisfactory account of her baby’s whereabouts.

“On the day of delivery, the grandmother and Akinjise were constantly communicating through phone and the prophet ordered her to block the child’s nostrils to enable the baby to die as it is an abomination for the baby to be alive because it will lead to the death of her daughter as the prophet claimed she had slept with another man while she was pregnant for him.

“After she (the mother of the baby) became conscious and regained her strength, Margaret informed her that the baby had died and the baby and the placenta had been buried.

“However, when the purported place of burial was visited, neither the baby nor the placenta was found,” the PPRO added.