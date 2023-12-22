Police Nab Three Suspects With Two Human Hearts

The operatives of the Lagos and Ogun States’ Zone 2 Police Command have taken three guys who have two human hearts into custody.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Tunni Ayuba said during a search of one of the suspects’ homes in the Oke-Ola neighbourhood of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, human hearts were found on Thursday in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

The police spokesperson said that during interrogation, the suspect implicated a man, whom he claimed to have paid N50,000 to assist in obtaining two human hearts.

The second suspect identified the third suspect as the source of the human parts. According to SP Ayuba, the investigation is ongoing, adding that the two suspected human hearts have been sent to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for examination.