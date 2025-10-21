Police Nab Three Suspected Drug Dealers In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects for illegal drug dealing in the state.

The State Command’s Spokesperson, SPShiisu Lawan, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Tuesday, October 21 in Dutse.

According to the statement, the operatives of the command apprehended the suspects on Saturday, October 18, at Garki, Fagam and Maigatari during a coordinated intelligence-led raids across the state.

The spokesman said the suspects (names witheld) had been on the police wanted list for allegedly involving in the distribution of illicit substances in the state.

Lawan said the command seized 23,944 illicit drugs during the raids, adding that two of the suspects hailed from Kano State and Niger Republic.

“This significant seizure marked one of the largest anti-drug operations in recent times in the state, and underscored the commitment of the command to rid communities of dangerous drugs that continue to destroy lives, especially among the youth,” he said.

He noted that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

“The Jigawa State Police Command remains resolute in its mission to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of all citizens through proactive and intelligence driven operations.”