Police Nab Teenager Over Falseful Alarm Of Manhood Disappearance

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a teenager identified as Sunday Ebube Linus for falsely claiming that his manhood had disappeared.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed Linus’ arrest and also cautioned the public against resorting to jungle justice as a way of dealing with offenders or criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, stating that “the 18-year-old suspect, Ebube Linus, on Sunday, 8th October 2023, at DBS Road Asaba, raised a false alarm claiming that an elderly woman inside a tricycle had touched him and his manhood (penis) had disappeared.”

According to the PPRO, “Over 100 misguided touts gathered and mobbed this woman, stripping her naked and beating her to a stupor to the point of almost killing her”.

The police spokesman wrote further, “The Command was contacted and the DPO GRA division Asaba led policemen to the scene, rescued the woman, and arrested the suspect who we later discovered that nothing was wrong with him, as his manhood is intact.”

The PPRO noted that “Linus just lied against a poor woman, a mother, a daughter and a wife and now, the video of her being beaten and stripped naked is all over the internet.”

“Does this make any sense? Why embark on self-help? Why jungle justice?,” the police spokesman asked.

He however stated that the police is hunting for people in the video to be arrested and prosecuted alongside Linus who is the suspect.