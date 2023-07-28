New Telegraph

July 28, 2023
Police Nab Teenage Girl For Stealing New-born-baby In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Po- lice Command has arrested a teenage girl for allegedly stealing a new born baby at Akuyam District Village of Misau Local Government Area, of the state. In a statement by the Command’s PPRO, Ahmed Wakil yesterday in Bauchi, the abducted baby was recovered and reunited with its family.

According to the statement: “July 25, 2023 at about 0700hrs, one Adamu Baka ‘m’ of Galawa area Akuyam district of Misau Local Government Area, aged 55 years, reported at Akuyam outstation that at about 0430hrs, unknown persons intruded into his daughter’s apartment who recently gave birth and carted away with the newly born baby.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were immediately mobil- ised and earnestly swung into action and eventually arrested the hoodlums.”

