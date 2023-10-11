Police Nab Susupected Killers Of Zamfara Journalist, Danjibga

The operative of the Zamfara State Police Command have nabbed two suspects in connection to the murder of veteran journalist, Hamisu Danjibga in the state.

The two individuals, Mansur Haruna and Ibrahim Nababa, were among the criminal suspects paraded on Tuesday evening, October 10, 2023, at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, disclosed the development while speaking to reporters at the command headquarters.

He said Danjibga, a Voice of Nigeria reporter, was murdered by his nephew, Mansur Haruna, and a friend, Ibrahim Nababa.

According to the police commissioner, they acted upon receiving intelligence, leading to the arrest of the two suspects responsible for the journalist’s murder.

Dalijan added that the main suspect, Haruna, has admitted to the police the events surrounding their attempt to kidnap Danjibga, including the struggle that ultimately resulted in his death.

The police have also detained an alleged bandit who is known for transporting military equipment from Aba in Abia State to a hideout of bandits in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.