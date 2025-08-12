Police Nab Suspects Sharing Ransom In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command, have arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of a staff member of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), while sharing the money paid as ransom.

A Faculty Officer of AAUA, Mr Omoniyi Eleyinmi, was abducted last week Monday alongside another yet-to-be-identified person while returning to his residence in Supare Akoko Sources said the gunmen had, before his arrival, stormed his residence, after which he was seized amid continuous gunshots while alighting from the commercial motorcycle he rode from Akungba.

The source said the victim’s wife, who had stepped out to welcome her husband, escaped by the whiskers as the bandits were shooting continuous into the air to scare anybody around the vicinity. Another source also disclosed that the kidnappers had contacted the victim’s family on Thursday and demanded the ransom, but they had earlier contacted the family on Wednesday and allowed the victim’s wife to speak with him briefly.

The victims, however, were set free by their abductors on Sunday, but the source disclosed that the family paid an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before he was released at the Ago Panu area of Owo Local Government. It was discovered that the men of the state police command swung into action and arrested three suspects in the bush while sharing the money paid as ransom.