Police Nab Suspects Over Attacks On Officers In Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested some suspects connected with the alleged attack on officers at the boundary between Akukwu-igbo and Ugbolu communities in Oshimili North Local Government Area on Saturday, January 31.

This is contained in a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe. Edafe said, “They are currently in custody and have provided useful information in the ongoing investigations.”

According to him, “Following the attack on Police officers of the command at boundary between Akukwu-igbo and Ugbolu communities in Oshimili North LGA, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, directed the immediate deployment of operatives to address the situation, restore order and public confidence.”

SP Edafe also explained that, “Following prompt police deployment, operative in a sting operation have arrested some suspects connected to the incident. “They are currently in custody and have provided useful information in the ongoing investigations.

“The CP in a tough statement noted that unprovoked attacks on Police officers will not be tolerated under his leadership.

“He also issued a firm warning that no extremist, secessionist, or violent groups will be allowed to operate within Delta State as the command will deal decisively with any person or group that threatens public peace or attacks law enforcement officers.”