Police Nab Suspected Thief, Recover Stolen Vehicle

In another significant breakthrough, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested an armed robbery, car-snatching suspect and recovered a stolen vehicle in Uyo.

According to the DSP Timfon John,

Police Public Relations Officer in a press statement made available to journalists on Thursday, he said on 20th January, 2026, at about 11:30pm, Operatives of the Command, while on routine night patrol along Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, swiftly responded to a distress call from a man (name withheld) who is a Bolt driver, reporting that he had been robbed of his Toyota Corolla vehicle at gunpoint.

The statement further explained that upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the suspects had fled with the vehicle.

However, through prompt intelligence gathering, operatives traced the stolen vehicle to Nkwot Ikono Village, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

The PPRO said one Sunday Okon (Male) of Nna Enin Village, Uruan Local Government Area, was arrested in possession of the stolen Toyota Corolla vehicle, with registration number DKA 337 CB.stressing that the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime during preliminary interrogation.

She added: “The suspect is currently in police custody, while discreet and intensive investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal gang and recover their operational weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare fsi, commends the swift response and professionalism of the operatives and reassures residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating violent crimes and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the State.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and useful information to the Police.”