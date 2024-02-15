Police Nab Suspected Terrorist, Recover Firearms In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended a suspected member of a state-wide terrorist notorious for kidnapped locals in the state.

ASP Mansir Hassan, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Thursday in the state capital.

According to Hassan, on Monday, February 12, operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit arrested the suspect based on valid intelligence.

He said, “The suspect, Adamu Shuaibu of the Dumale village in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state, had in his possession an AK-47 Rifle at the time of his arrest on February 12.”

READ ALSO:

He added that the suspect is a member of a bandit organization terrorising villages in Jere town, Kagarko LGA, and would be charged in court once the inquiry is completed.

Hassan reported CP Audu Ali as praising the surveillance unit’s agents and vowing to purge the state of criminals.

He asked inhabitants of the state to provide genuine information to the police so that it might protect lives and property.