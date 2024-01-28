Police Nab Suspected Rapist, Kidnapper In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the arrest of AbdulAzeez Ibrahim, an alleged serial rapist, kidnapper, and murderer, in the Imaweje community in Ijebu-Ode.

Omolola Odutola, the state command Public Relations Officer who confirmed the arrest said that Ibrahim was detained at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the command, the suspect also served as a leader and gunrunner for the renowned Neo-Black Axe Movement, also known as the Aye Confraternity.

Ibrahim was also accused of being the confraternity’s second-in-command, known as “Butcher,” and the custodian of all gang weapons used to terrorize certain neighbourhoods in Ijebu-Ode.

She, however, said that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, had promised to crack down on known criminals in the state.

Odutola said, “Ibrahim was arrested in the early hours of today (Sunday). He claimed to be a final-year student at Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijegun. He is a serial rapist and murderer. He had earlier been wanted in a kidnapping case.

“He keeps the arms and ammunition the group used for their operations in the Ijebu area. He is believed to be the second in command, which is why they regard him as the ‘Butcher’. He is the leader of the group terrorising some communities in Ijebu-Ode.

“Following intelligence, the Special Weapons and Tactics team stormed his hideout, where several weapons and charms were recovered.

“One serviceable Beretta fully loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action Rifle-Josef with 10 rounds of live cartridges, one English long double barrel rifle, two locally made short single barrel rifles, one locally made short single barrel with two rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms of body armour, and others were recovered from his apartment.”