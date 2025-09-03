Police Nab Suspected Lakurawa Bandit, Recover 10 Rustled Cows In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected Lakurawa bandit and recovered 10 rustled cows in Bachaka Community, Bunza Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, CSP, Nafi’u Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, said on Aug. 31, at about 5:30p.m, acting on credible intelligence, one Salihu Umar ’42’, of Dogon Dutse area of Niger Republic was apprehended at Bachaka cattle market with 10 rustled cows.

Abubakar confirmed that the cows were owned by one Usman Aliyu of Zogirma town, Bunza LGA, whose 68 cows were rustled on Aug. 20, by suspected Lakurawa bandits, who crossed over to Niger Republic.

“Following the remarkable breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bello Sani commended the bravery and intelligence led policing strategy displayed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bachaka and his men.

“The CP charged them to sustain the momentum,” he said. He said that the CP had directed the DPO to transfer the case to the State Criminal investigation Department, Birnin Kebbi, for discreet investigation to be conducted. These, he said, was with a view to intensifying more efforts in apprehending the remaining fleeing gang members and recover more rustled cows.