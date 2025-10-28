Police Nab Suspected Gunsmiths, Dismantle Illegal Firearms Factory In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has dismantled an illegal firearms fabrication factory and arrested two suspected gunsmiths in a targeted intelligence-led operation aimed at curbing the proliferation of arms and criminal activities in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, on Friday said operatives of the Command stormed the illegal facility on Thursday, October 24, 2025, at about 18:57 hours, leading to the arrest of Aniekan Aniedi, a 39-year-old resident of Itam Village, Itu Local Government Area, and Ubong Udofia, 35, believed to be his accomplice.

According to the statement, credible intelligence had revealed that Aniedi was engaged in the fabrication and distribution of locally made firearms, which were allegedly supplied to armed robbers and cult groups operating within the region.

A search of the factory uncovered a cache of weapons, materials, and machinery used in gun production, including three locally fabricated guns, five pieces of metal pipes, two iron rods, assorted copper wires, and two flat metal sheets used in fabricating gun butts. Also recovered were a welding machine, a mini electric screwdriver, and an electric filing machine.

DSP John stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the suspects’ network, identify their clients, and establish possible links to other criminal activities. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Commending the operatives for their swift and effective response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammad Azare, fsi, described the operation as a “significant blow to the illicit arms supply chain fueling violence and criminality in Akwa Ibom State.”

He urged members of the public to continue providing credible intelligence on suspicious activities within their communities, assuring that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.