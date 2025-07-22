Police Nab Suspected Cultist In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested one suspected cultist, who specialises in the vandalism of feeder transformers and public electric cables in Akwa Ibom.

This is contained, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, in Uyo yesterday. John said on July 20 about 6:55pm the operatives of the command apprehended a 40-year-old man, who had been terrorising Abak Local Government and its environs.

“On July 20, operatives of the Command have arrested a suspected cultist and vandal suspect, who specialises in the vandalism of feeder transformers and public electric cables within Abak Local Government and its environs.

“At approximately 6:55pm, police operatives acting on actionable intelligence, proceeded to No. 80 School Road by Oku Abak in Abak LG and apprehended a 40-year-old man.

“During interrogation, he confessed to (allegedly) be a member of the Iceland Confraternity, a group reportedly involved in the destruction of critical public infrastructure,” John said.

John said a search of the suspect room led to the recovery of the following items; a human skull, one transformer step down insulator, one circuit breaker, one electric meter and fuses.

The police spokesperson said investigations were ongoing and the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.