Police Nab Suspected Cultist For Shooting Shop-Owner Over N900

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a man, Segun Ogunfunmilayo, for attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm.

The suspect allegedly shot a shop-owner over an unresolved cash transfer dispute in Ede, Osun State.

The incident, which occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, reportedly began when Ogunfunmilayo visited a shop at the Bihari/ Ishola area of Ede to purchase an energy drink worth N500.

He then requested N400 in cash from the shop owner to enable him make a N900 transfer.

H o w e v e r, when the shop owner did not receive the alert for the transaction, he approached Ogunfunmilayo for clarification.

Instead of resolving the matter peacefully, the suspect allegedly pulled out a cut-to-size pistol from his bag and shot the shop owner in the left hand and right arm before fleeing the scene.

Following a report of the incident, the police, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), tracked Ogunfunmilayo to his hideout, where he was arrested.

Law enforcement officers recovered a cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge from him. Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, SP Akeem Adeoye, said the suspect confessed to being a member of the Alora cult group. “He will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Adeoye stated.

