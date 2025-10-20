Police Nab Suspected Cult Leader In Ondo Varsity

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected notorious cultist who has been terrorising AkungbaAkoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government and other communities in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the suspected cultist, Abdul Boluwatife, was arrested during an initiation ceremony in a community secondary school in Akungba-Akoko on October 15.

Alayande said following credible information received from a goodspirited member of the public that some unknown young men had gathered within the premises of A.U.D Secondary School, Akungba, holding a clandestine meeting and chanting slangs identified to be cult-related, Police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene.

According to him, upon sighting the Police, the suspects took to their heels, but Boluwatife was given a hot chase and subsequently arrested.

The police spokesman said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a known cult group and further revealed himself to be the leader of the group within Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

He said findings have also revealed that the suspect, who is now in custody, is a notorious cultist terrorising Akungba and its environs, and has been on the watchlist of the Command for a considerable period of time.

Some of the items recovered during a search and follow-up investigation included a locally fabricated pistol, five big cutlasses, one battle axe, one shisha box, two cult berets, five bottles of Squadron gin, one red knife, and one black hand glove. The police spokesman said the suspect is currently in custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the cult group.