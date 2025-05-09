Police Nab Suspect After N20m Wig Heist On Lagos Bridge

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected traffic robber following a brazen daylight theft of human hair valued at N20 million from a moving truck on the bustling CMS-Marina Bridge.

The arrest, confirmed by police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin yesterday, marks a swift response to a daring heist that exposes the audacity of highway criminals in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

According to a statement yesterday, the incident occurred when a criminal gang targeted a truck transporting assorted human hairs. The thieves allegedly snatched a large sack of hair from the vehicle while it was in transit, unbeknown to the driver.

The stolen goods, often used in highdemand wig and extension markets, were estimated to be worth a staggering N20 million. Acting on a tip-off about ongoing highway thefts, detectives from the Ebute-Ero Division swiftly mobilised.

Their intervention led to the arrest of a syndicate member at Marina’s car park, where he was found in possession of the stolen hair.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly sustained injuries after leaping from the CMSMarina Bridge in a desperate escape attempt. Police confirmed he is currently hospitalised under close surveillance while receiving medical treatment.

“This arrest exemplifies our commitment to combating traffic robberies and ensuring swift justice,” said Hundeyin, “Our operatives responded rapidly to credible intelligence, leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other gang members involved.” The Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, urging the public to report suspicious activities.

Traffic robberies, particularly targeting commercial vehicles, have plagued Lagos highways for years, but this incident highlights the increasingly bold tactics of criminal networks.

Authorities have reassured residents of intensified patrols and surveillance along major corridors like the CMS-Marina Bridge, a frequent hotspot for such crimes. The suspect is expected to face charges related to armed robbery and possession of stolen property once medically cleared.

