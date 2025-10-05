Police Nab Sexual Predator, Suspect Poisons Self In Custody

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Bolaji Oluwasetire, for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect reportedly ingested poison in a desperate attempt to evade arrest for the crime.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said Oluwasetire was arrested in the Osoro area of Ore over a disturbing case of indecent assault involving a minor.

According to him, the Ore Police Division received a report from one Kolawole Joseph of NNPC Depot Area, Ore, alleging that his six-year-old daughter had been assaulted by the suspect, who was caught forcing the minor to rub his genitals with her hands.

Gender Desk officers from the Ore Divisional Headquarters were immediately dispatched to the scene, leading to the suspect’s arrest and detention for interrogation.

However, while in custody, the suspect suddenly began vomiting a greenish substance, prompting the police to rush him to the hospital.

Ayanlade said the suspect confessed to ingesting herbicide in an attempt to escape justice for his “shameful and criminal conduct.”

He added that the suspect is currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Ore under close monitoring.

The police spokesman assured the public that the case is being treated with utmost seriousness, noting that the minor is safe and receiving appropriate support.

He said investigations are ongoing, and the suspect will face the full weight of the law once he recovers.